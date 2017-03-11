Transcript for Wendy Williams recounts fainting on live TV

We are back now with the latest on Wendy Williams' health scare and saw that dramatic video of the talk show host fainting on live TV. Such a scary moment. Amy, you had a chance to sit down with her and discuss what happened. Wendy was candid and open and very specific about what caused that fainting spell. She talked about it in the way only Wendy can with a little bit of humor. Costume contest. We do it every year. It's always a lot of fun. Let's get started. Our first -- Reporter: It was the moment that left everyone speechless. Talk show titan Wendy Williams fainting during a live broadcast of her Halloween episode Tuesday morning. Our first -- Reporter: Hitting the ground while introducing a Halloween costume contest segment fueling rumors that she may be suffering from a debilitating illness. People thought I was having a stroke on TV and others thought I was having a heart attack. Reporter: But the popular daytime host phone for her wild audience and hot topics -- Jackson for god's sakes. Reporter: Told me that moment had everything to do with a very tight Halloween costume and a bad case of dehydration. You know, I'm a woman of a particular age. I'm also going through menopause. I didn't think my costume was hot when I first tried it on. It was a cat suit. If it was a dress I'd be like this. You know, like oh my god, I'm hot. Get some air in here. Apparently I was dehydrated according to the paramedics and instead of drinking regular water I had electrolyte drinks then, you know, I went to my own doctors and I'm fine including blood work. It's pretty incredible. You jumped back up. Came back out here and finished the show. The show cut to special as she hit the ground. Just a few minutes later shoers were shocked to see she was right back to hosting. That was not a stunt. I'm overheated in my costume and I did pass out. Did you ever consider just taking it easy at that point? Well, I'm not your average talk show host. You know, it's pretty special thing to be a Wendy Williams and it takes a lot. Maybe your body was telling you to slow down, Wendy. May be. But that's what the weekend is here for. So you're not going to slow down. Well, I do slow -- I do find time for myself. This is a tough grind. Did you know you were if going to faint. Yes, when we came back from the break then I felt it. It felt like I was in the middle of a fire starting down at my feet going all the way up. I got very scared because it was a live show. I was more concerned with when I fall am I going to crack my skull. Yeah. You know. And the crew and security here thought that the bug-eyed look I gave was part of a stunt because I'm always doing tricks. This is the trick show. We're always doing tricks and stunts. It was Halloween. They thought it was a part of something so nobody came out until I hit the ground then, oh, my gosh, chaos ensued. The studio audience winter wild. Reporter: In typical Wendy fashion she never lost her sense of humor. I said, well, I'm wearing a costume that, you know, pants, and I have this crown on, so, Wendy, do two things, fall pretty because this will never happen again and go down with a crown. Go down -- I can't believe you could think about those things. Yes, yes, so for people watching when they saw me, you know, put my hand up it's because I'm trying to make sure my crown is there. Reporter: But Williams wants her fans to know she's feeling just fine and not going anywhere. In nine seasons she's never missed one day of work. You are about to celebrate your 1500th episode. I can't wait. November 13th. You've proven yourself, wouldn't you say? Well, I've proven myself for today. I got to be in here on Monday to do it again. See, that's why I got up off the floor and came out here and closed out the show. Not surprisingly Wendy says even after that fall she is not in any pain. Thank 234ri she fell on her backside and rolled back and most importantly reiterated she fell pretty and her 1500th episode airs November 13th. She's a hard worker. There is no doubt about it. Still at this stage she feels like every day she's got to prove herself? That was really shocking to me. She also said for anyone worried about whether or not she is okay she said not only did she have the paramedics check her out but she went to her doctor and did blood tests and did the full gamut and she is perfectly okay to be back on Monday. We're glad she's okay. We'll see that 1500th episode and coming up on our big board

