Transcript for West Coast pounded with heavy wind, snow

begin, everybody, with that storm that's moving across the country bringing heavy rain and snow from the west to the northeast and this comes just as people are getting ready to travel for the holidays. Let's go right to ginger zee who is tracking the system for us. Good morning, ginger. Good morning to you. Thanksgiving just a week away so a lot of people have that travel on their mind and starting this weekend and that's where problems will begin. They've already begun. You can see this is interstate 0 in California where spinouts were already happening. They had some snow. It's still happening now and it's going to be that slick road above,000 feet. You can see one to three feet or even up to four feet of snow in parts of the Sierra. Flood watches on the burn scar, gusts up to 65 miles per hour as we go into the rockies but when this thing moves east of the rockies, that's where a lot of us, the larger population gets impacted Saturday, if you have flights out of Chicago watch for that. The wind and rain, Detroit too and as it moves east on Sunday if you have a flight on Sunday to get anywhere next week along the east coast you'll have wind gusts of some 40 to 60 miles per hour that will certainly affect flights, guys. It will. All right, ginger, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.