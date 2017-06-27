Transcript for White House lobbies senators on health care bill

from Jon Karl, our chief white house correspondent. You know, the president laid out his one plan B there but still working pretty hard to try to get this through the senate right now. I know he's been talking to senators especially senators like Rand Paul but what can he offer them? Reporter: Well, the president's been making calls yesterday although he had a big working dinner with the prime minister of India so much of the heavy lifting has been done by the vice president. It's unclear what kind of changes they can really offer and right now, George, it is going in the wrong direction for the white house. The bottom line is they do not have the votes right now and there is no clear path to get the votes. No clear path because you've got to satisfy both conservatives and moderates with very different sets of concerns. Where do they see more opportunity? Reporter: Well, the president's been working with the conservatives more. That's why he's been talking to Rand Paul. He's probably talked to Rand Paul more than any other senator, yet when you talk to those working this issue for the Republicans they see Rand Paul as perhaps the least likely to ultimately vote for this bill. So, again, no clear path because the more you do to please somebody like Rand Paul the more you alienate someone like Susan Collins. And Mary reported on that tweet by the president. Maybe Obamacare will just crash and burn if this doesn't go through but is there any kind of Seri serious plan B? Reporter: I detect absolutely no plan B from the white house. I've asked that question specifically of top officials. I see no plan B and as for Republican leaders on capitol hill, it seems that their plan B if this goes down is simply to move on to another issue. They want to get on to taxes. Okay, Jon Karl, thanks very much.

