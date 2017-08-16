Transcript for WH staff surprised by contentious news conference

morning, more Republicans are coming out against the president's comments. Our senior white house correspondent Cecilia Vega has more on that. Good morning, Cecilia. Reporter: Hey, robin. Good morning. There is universal outrage over this. The republicpresident's own Republican allies are lashing out. Take a look. Speaker Paul Ryan tweeting, we must be clear white supremacy is repulsive. This bigotry is counter to all this country stands for. There can be no moral ambiguity and senator McCain calling him out by name saying there's no moral equivalency between racists and Americans standing up to defy hate and bigotry. The president. United States should say so. That list goes on and on. One member says I don't understand what is so hard about this. Neo-nazis and white supremacists should not be defended. The most disturbing comes from former kkk grand wizard David duke immediately after the president spoke, he tweeted thank you, president trump, for your honesty and courage to tell the truth about charlottesville and condemn the leftist terrorists. Extremely disturbing there and it seem, Cecilia, that white house staffers were also caught off guard by the president's remarks yesterday. His chief of staff general Kelly, a lot of people are making note of that picture of him not far from the president, there he was looking down, Cecilia. Reporter: Yeah, robin, many sources inside the west wing were completely shocked by this. That photo you just talked about, chief of staff John Kelly off to the side there as the president spoke. I would imagine his look conveys what a lot of people in that room were feeling. The president wasn't even supposed to take questions. Many aides were left scratching their heads this morning. The president completely managed to undo whatever good will he had when he called out those neo-nazis by name earlier. All right, Cecilia, thank you. David.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.