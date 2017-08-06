Transcript for White House braces for James Comey testimony

The president can be emotional if he's provoked. Let's get more from our chief white house correspondent Jon Karl. As we've seen, the white house seizing on that confirmation from Comey that he did tell the president three times that he was not personally under investigation. Reporter: And one extraordinary fact about this is the president had been asking Comey for months to come out publicly and to say that he was not a subject of the investigation. Comey had refused to do that, and then after he's fired, today in this hearing, he will say just that. We have a reaction from the president's personal attorney, mark KASS awits. He says the president feels completely and totally vindicated. He is eager to continue and move forward with his agenda. Of course, George, what Comey says is not that he is not under investigation now. Comey might not even know that, frankly. The investigation is now being run, of course, by Robert Mueller. Right, but how is the white house going to handle the other contradictio contradictions. The president has said he did not ask for a pledge of loyalty. The president flatly denied those conversations about Michael Flynn. Reporter: There's much else in this testimony that is both directly contradictory, you pointed out two big ones, and also embarrassing to the president. Unclear how they'll respond. So far it seems that the white house is simply going to defer to the president's personal attorney. But George, if I were advising the white house reaction, I would look at the president's Twitter feed. So far no tweets from the president. Yesterday on capitol hill Dan coats and admiral Rogers stone walled the senate intelligence committee on what they told the president and what he told them. Reporter: Really an extraordinarily tense hearing, refusing to answer really basic questions, did the president ask either of those two top intelligence officials to interfere with the Russia investigation. If the answer was no, it seemed that would be an easy answer to give. They refused to answer, upsetting Democrats and Republicans on that committee. Not the end of the story there. Jon Karl, thanks very much.

