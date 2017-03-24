Transcript for White House budget director on health care bill negotiations

Okay, Mary, thanks. The big question now to the president's point man on health care, he was up on capitol hill late into the night. White house budget director Mick Mulvaney. Do you have the votes? Don't know. That's up to the house to count their own votes. The president made his final pitch last night. Made it clear we're all on the same page. The Republicans all want the same thing. They want to get rid of Obamacare and give people the control and the options that they want, the quality that they need and the affordability they deserve. This is the chance today to deliver all of those things in the house. The core of the opposition as you know is the freedom caucus. Up to last year you were a member of the freedom caucus in the house. They say it's not full repeal. There is no way to fully repeal it. Seven years I think it was yesterday, senate Democrats had 60 votes and were able to put some of it in with 60 votes. We don't have that that. This repeals as much of Obamacare as is legally possible given the fact we only have 52 votes in the senate. As you know the public is not sold on this at all. The latest poll from quinnipiac shows 56% disapprove this bill, only 17% support it. George, that always changes. I think I have a higher approval rating now than when I was in congress because I'm not in congress anymore. People still know what it means back home. The folks who are on Obamacare and Iowa is one of them know it means you can afford have to health insurance but can't go to the doctor. Today is the day to change it. You have that latest score from the cbo shows this is not going to add coverage or bring premiums down anymore but add $200 billion to the deficit. Keep in mind that the cbo does not score the other things that are already going on, what Tom price is doing at HHS, the other legislation that we're pushing and, by the way, the cbo score is just wrong adding to the deficit because if it does it could not reconcile in the senate so that last part is probably not correct. It would reduce the deficit by $200 billion less than the previous plan. One of the promises made to the house freedom caucus is that this will do away with the requirement that policies cover essential health benefits like maternity care, pediatric care, treatment for mental health and addiction problems, yet, the full impact of this isn't even going to be shown to the house members before they vote today. Is that right? Keep in mind on that first piece, states still have the ability to do that. In fact, many states do. I talked to many of my Republican friends on the hill last night, in fact, we talked a lot of my Republican friends including in the white house and probably had more people through here in the last week than president Obama had in eight years but one thing they kept pointing out if they're from states that offer those already the federal government is not changing that. States still have the ability to offer those essential health benefits. What we're doing is taking the federal mandates away. What's at stake today? How important is this win to the president? I think it's very important. The president wants to get rid of Obamacare. He's looked at the Republicans in the house and said, look, you've had seven years to work on this. Now is the time. Say what you will about Donald Trump. This is not an ordinary politician. He wants to do it and do it now and also wants to move on to things like tax reform, infrastructure, restructuring the government, putting people back to work and not willing to wait the seven months an ordinary president would. That's the message I delivered on his behalf and I hope the Republicans were listening. I they were. Reports in "The New York Times" the president is having second thoughts and thinks he should have done that first. I can assure you that conversation never came up. We promised to do it first. We're going to do it first. Today is the chance in if you fail is it going to be that much hard story get it done because you won't have that $900 billion in revenue that you are getting from this bill? George, I've heard that a couple of different types. Tax reform will also have to be reconcilable and will have to lower the deficit on its own and it will trn on its own two feet and just as importantly the tax reform is something that the president's working on now. When you see tax reform the first time it will be the president's plan and will drive the debate on ha. You don't know if you have the votes right now. How comfortable accident are you president trump can close the deal? I have a lot of confidence in the president. I've seen him talk -- like I said, more members in the last couple of days of both parties by the way and had Democrat, Republicans, conservative, moderates and everybody through the white house. I think we had 100 members of congress to the white house yesterday. The president's a tremendous salesperson and tremendous closer. I would pts count him out. Director Mulvaney, thanks for your time.

