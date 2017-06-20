Transcript for White House keeps close eye on Georgia race

Let's bring in Jonathan Karl. You got the white house tracking this white house fight and Democrats Ang new over secrecy and the president tweeting about that close race in Georgia. A lot at stake even for him. Reporter: It is only 1 seat out of 435 in the house of representatives but a hugely significant race, David. This is a congressional seat that has been Republican in Republican hands since before the democratic candidate was born. It was newt Gingrich's seat so a loss for Republicans would be a real warning sign what would happen next year in the midterm electrics and the most expensive race, Diana, David, by my count more than half a dozen presidential tweets on this race in the last 24 hours. That means we know someone else is watching closely. A lot of talk on social media on something we have not much on before, his voice. Here he was talking to technology leaders. Take a listen. Before I came to Washington, many warns me that the bureaucracy would resist any change that we tried to implement. So far I have found exactly the opposite. Jon, even had a field day hearing what Kushner soubs like. Why now? It's miss that we are hearing from him the first time after five months in office. He has a hugely significant job here, David. He was speaking yesterday because he brought in those technology leaders. Amazon, Microsoft, apple. All here as part of his initiative to modernize the federal government. Later this week he is going to the Middle East to work on peace and speaking because these are important projects. He really needs to be out there. One of the more important things we have heard more from the secretive Jared Kushner in the past 24 hours than from the white house press connect. What's going on. We didn't hear from Sean spicer yesterday. No cameras or audio allowed. Will it continue today? I looked at the press schedule today there is not even a briefing on the schedule so yesterday news organizations were not allowed to record the voice of Sean spicer or show video of him briefing the press, now he's apparently not even going to brief. Like the disaprioring press second. Quite extraordinary, David. Going to face a lot of questions. Jon Karl, our thanks to you again as always.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.