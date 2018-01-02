Transcript for White House communications director under fire

George, also new questions about hope hicks and the Russia investigation. The president's communications director facing new scrutiny over comments she may have made about that trump tower meeting with Russians. Our chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas is here with more. Good morning. Good morning. Explosive new allegations from the one-time spokesman for the trump legal team putting him at direct conflict with the white house. This morning, white house communications director hope hicks under fire. At issue that controversial statement written by don junior about the reason for the infamous trump tower meeting with a group of Russians during the summer of 2016. Don junior released a statement saying the meeting was primarily about Russian adoptions but we later learned that the meeting was for the trump campaign to receive dirt about Hillary Clinton from Vladimir Putin to help trump win the election. Hope hicks and other white house advisers along with the president decided to help don junior write a response while on board air force one during a flight back from the g20 summit after learning that "The new York Times" knew about the trump tower meeting. ABC news has learned that mark Corallo at the time, the spokesman for the trump legal team became concerned about the statement's misleading nature and this morning "The New York Times" is reporting about a tense conversation with hope hicks in which Corallo alleges hicks knew the real reason for the trump tower meeting. I.e., to get dirt on Hillary Clinton. And told him that it would never get out. Corallo was apparently concerned that the misleading statement would create the perception of obstruction of justice. After Corallo's concerns about obstruction were concerned in that new book by Michael Wolff ABC news learned that the special counsel contacted Corallo for an interview but a lawyer for hicks released a statement to "The New York Times" flatly denying Corallo's account. As always the key question, what did the president and when de know it? Just one of so many question, Pierre, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.