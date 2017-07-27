Transcript for White House communications director tweets, deletes about 'leak' of financial form

We want to go to Jon Karl, bring him back in. The president's new communications director Anthony scaramucci making news overnight as well. He put out this tweet in the middle of the evening saying in light of the leak of my financial disclosure info which is a felony, I'll be contacting the FBI and the justice department and then he added that tag for the white house chief of staff reince Priebus. This raised a lot of questions in part because this article he's talking about, it's not a crime to go after his financial disclosure forms. They're a matter of public record. Reporter: That is true and raised the questions why he was tagging the chief of staff. Was he accusing the chief of staff of being behind those leaks? When that was reported by another news organization, scaramucci tweeted, wrong, the tweet was public notice to leakers that all senior administration officials are helping to end illegal leaks. But that financial disclosure form is a public document. It is something that can be requested by anybody and, in fact, the financial disclosure forms of other senior administration officials have been all over the press, you know, shortly after they were announced. There seems to be a real leak obsession in the white house starting with the president. He's been pressuring his attorney general Jeff sessions who he's also been criticizing to do more about leaks. Reporter: That's right. And let's face it there have been a problem with leaks of classified information in this white house. Information, conversations the president has had in the oval office with world leaders, transcripts being released but now the attorney general's spokesperson is saying that they will -- that they take this seriously and we expect they'll announce a new -- a renewed effort to combat leaks in the coming days. Jon Karl, thanks very much.

