Now Playing: Steve Bannon is out as Trump's chief strategist

Now Playing: New iPhone could be most expensive ever

Now Playing: White House deals with fallout from Steve Bannon interview

Now Playing: US Open champ Sloane Stephens is still 'shocked' from her big win

Now Playing: Catching up with the newly-crowned Miss America Cara Mund live on 'GMA'

Now Playing: Prince Charles sets new royal record

Now Playing: Inside the new boxing fitness craze for women

Now Playing: 'I was told I would never live past 30:' T-Boz opens up about her battle with sickle-cell disease

Now Playing: More Americans evacuated from Caribbean after Irma

Now Playing: Maria Sharapova describes US Open return as 'incredible moment'

Now Playing: Does it hurt the quality of your sleep to let your dog in the bedroom?

Now Playing: Sinead O'Connor opens up about her mental illness: 'I love my family, I don't blame them'

Now Playing: Clown horror film 'It' breaks box office records

Now Playing: Parents sue Boy Scouts after son dies during hike

Now Playing: Ex-husband charged with Houston real estate agent's murder

Now Playing: UN Security Council imposes new sanctions on North Korea

Now Playing: Millions still without power, water after Irma

Now Playing: Florida Keys residents returning to devastating damage

Now Playing: Irma weakens as it moves north