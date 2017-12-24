Transcript for White House denies Trump's alleged comments on immigrants

Two stories brewing on this Christmas eve. The first involves the president taking aim at the deputy director of the FBI on fwirpt the second, a record in "The new York Times" that the president made derogatory comments about immigrants in the oval office. Reporter: Good morning, Dan marndy. White house officials spent the first full day of the president's vacation tackling these allegations they call outrageous. This morning, the white house fighting back claims president trump allegedly made derogatory comments in the oefl office about immigrants. The most sacred duty of government is to protect the lives of its citizens. And that includes securing our borders and enforcing our immigration laws. Reporter: "The New York Times" report ts strump stormed into the oval office in June, enraged by numbers of immigrants who have been in the united States. He claimed 15,000 immigrants from Haiti all have AIDS. Last year, candidate trump pledged support to asian-americans. I want to be the graets champion. Lily be your chamon, whether you vote for me or not. Reporter: Trump also reportedly said once 40,000 immigrants saw the U.S., they would never go back to their huts in Africa. They're bringing drugs. They're bringing crime. They're rapists. We're going get the bad once out. We're throwing them out of the country. Reporter: Tempers flared. In the meeting of top officials, including sex tear of state Rex tillerson and John Kelly. Several people said they did not recall the president using those words. Sarah Sanders strongly deny T that trump made the Marx. Saying it's both sad and telling that the New York Times would print the accusations of its anonymous sources. Andrew Mccabe, the deputy director of the FBI is reportedly retiring in March. Trump has accused Mccabe of bias after his wife's campaign received money from a Hillary Clinton ally. Mccabe con sultd that the time with the bureau officials about the contributions. Some other lawmakers targeting Mccabe. He spent hours on the the hill being grilled by congressional authorities. For more on the political news, let's bring in chief chous correspondent Jonathan Karl, in Washington, where he'll host "This week." Good morning. Good morning. Merry Christmas. You to see these attacks on Mccabe as a way of discrediting law enforcement officials? The president said he has no plans to fire Mueller. There's this rising anti-mueller chorus on the right. There sure is spp I don't think this is part of a larger strategy. The president's own legal team has tried to discourage him from making these kind of attacks on the FBI and on the special council. Think the president is simply angry about all of this. He -- he in his view, the entire investigation, including the special counsel investigation, is a witch hunt. If he wanted to run from his gut, he probably would fire the special counsel. But he's been advised against it bay his team and congress. Let's talk about the story in "The New York Times." What is the likely imbasket of this? Does it rile up those that are already against him? The white house is Adam antly denying it. You heard what Kenneth reported. Others in the meeting, including secretary tillerson, chief of staff John Kelly, H.R. Mcmaster, all deny gnat the president used these words. One thing for sure, Mary. Is that the sentiment here, that there are too many immigrants coming into the country from countries like Afghanistan and Nigeria. That sentiment nobody is denying that the president believes that. That he believes that immigration is still out of control. Jon Karl. Always great to have your analysis. Preeshl it. Good to see Mary Bruce up there, by the way. What's going on? I got a little lost. Merry Christmas to both of you. Our gain. Thank you, Jon. Again, merry Christmas. Coming up on "This week" Jon will talk to Jeff flake of Arizona. And I sit down with congressman Charlie dent of pen. Both politians are retiring next year and giving their unfeltered take on president trump and the GOP pchlt. Let's check the rest of the day's headlines. Over to Dr. Ron Claiborne.

