Transcript for White House faces new questions on Russia investigation

his expense as well. That new poll from ABC news and "The Washington post" that points to stark troubles for president trump. His approval rating just 36%, the lowest over for a president at the six-month point. Fewer than one in four Americans says hi behavior is fitting and proper, 70% call it unpresidential. When asked about tweeting habits, 24% approve and one in five called them refreshing. The president taking to Twitter to defend his son don junior as questions grow about the meeting with that Russian lawyer. Our chief white house correspondent Jon Karl is there in Washington with the latest for us. Good morning, Jon. Reporter: Good morning, robin. After his trip to Paris and a weekend spent watching golf at his New Jersey resort, the president is back here at the white house fending off new questions related to the Russia investigation. The president appeared relaxed and in good spirits watching the U.S. Women's golf open over the weekend at his New Jersey club. But he is fuming about the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 campaign. The president's lawyer making it clear who the president believes is leading what he calls a witch-hunt. Is he saying that the Mueller investigation is part of a witch-hunt. Yes, look how it started and as it relates to the president. Reporter: The president is now lashing out at those raising questions about his eldest son don junior and the June 26th team meeting between members of trump's inner circle and a Russian lawyer who that was held at traur tweeting my son don is being scorned by the fake news media. Fake news is distorting democracy. But new details emerged even after don junior himself released e-mails about the meeting. Do we now know everything about the meeting, who was there and what follow-up there was? The meeting in and of itself is not a violation of the law. The president was not aware of the meeting and did not participate in it. Reporter: We know not just one but two well connected Russians were in that meeting, arranged with a promise of providing damaging information about Hillary Clinton. A Russian lawyer aligned with the Kremlin and a russian-american lobbyist once an officer in a soviet counterintelligence unit. This is about as clear evidence as you could find by intent. Reporter: 60% of Americans think it was inappropriate. The president said he would testify under oath about all of this. Would you be willing to speak under oath to give your version of the -- 100%. Reporter: His lawyer said he doesn't think the testimony will happen. The president -- you. Don't think it would happen. He said he would do it -- at this point we have no indication whatsoever of an investigation of the president with regard to any of this. Reporter: I also asked the president's lawyer if the president would consider pardoning the key figures in this investigation. People like former fat security adviser Michael Flynn, his former campaign chairman Paul manafort. Many Democrats fear he will do that. The president's lawyer said he hasn't talked to the president about it but certainly didn't rule it out saying, quote, he can pardon individuals, of course, that's because the founders of our country put that in the constitution, the power to pardon. Robin. We'll wait to see if that happens. We'll have to still wait on the health care vote because it's been put on hold again. Reporter: It's been put on hold because until senator McCain had surgery and it's expected he'll take a week or more to recover. Robin, I think it's quite possible this health care vote gets delayed until after the summer sometime in September. That is quite possible. All right, Jon, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.