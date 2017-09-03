Transcript for White House launches 'full court press' to sell health care plan

We move on to that health care showdown on capitol hill. You're looking live at the house energy and commerce committee going for 19 hours and counting drafting their version of Obamacare repeal and this comes as president trump tries to strike a deal with conservative critics resisting the new bill. Our chief white house correspondent Jon Karl is tracking all the latest. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning, George. With opposition mounting from fellow Republicans, the white house is launching what they are calling a full-court press to sell their plan to repeal and replace Obamacare. It's all-nighter time on capitol hill. The ayes are 23. Reporter: The Republican health care plan clearedhe first of several committees after 4:00 A.M. This morning. Another committee working right through dawn. So, buckle in. Because we will go until we're done with the amendments Reporter: Withemocrats doingverything Ty can to derail the bill, or at least delay it as long as possible. I guess wve to stay all nit, I'll stay allht to offer my amendment. Don't think it's junk. Think I important idea Reporter: Ashe battl moves forward, Donald Trump the negotiator a less bacm in action. He's inery much of a sell mode. Reporter: The president is out to make a deal. Now reading O T conservative critics who have denounced his plan as Obamacare lite. I think the president was very clear when he ud Thi bills openor negotiation. The bill as written will N pass so we need T imprw it. H that bible high, puts it down and then he lies. Reporte tedruz oe a targeturing the campaign dined with the presi and their wives aehite house. President trump also invited to the white housf promint cover tt haveready wpposed his bill.! Aftethe meeting their opposition seem to soften. Thiis a great step exchanging ideas to figure out a way that we can all be one exacsame page. Reporter: Eli Hou Republican lders began the process of gettinghe bil through the house. Costs are skocketing. Deductibles are going through the roof. Eporter: Immediately they ced loud objections fm dfmocrat'] This is what you'veome U with? This I a badke. Reporter: Butor speaker of the house Paul Ryan the real challeng is keeping Republicans on board. We're going through the inevitable growing painsf beinppositjon party to becong a governinkrty. Rortes for tth dinner St nig with Ted Cruz, am told that Cruz, his wife a their two daughters spent about two hours here last night at the WHE house. This morning Cruz is tweeting about it. A phraph his two daughters with the president at the resolute dk in the oval ofce saying our family had dinner with the president and first lady who were warm and th charm oensive continues next ek. Group ofonservatives in the house are invitedereo the whithouse to do a little bowling as they makehf CAS R supporting thebill. But4jon, still, the president faces challenges on other fronts including that revised travel ban, Hawaii overnight being the first state jile aawsuit agaivst thbt revised BBN. Reporter: Yes, the state of Hawaii is arguing tt the travel ban is uncstitutional much differenthan the fst travel ban which was block by E courts. The white house, Ver, believes they are on solid legal ground that they have narrowed this travel ban so that it will withstand lel scrutiny. llrit,jon, thankyo+] Aot of foreigpolicy news

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.