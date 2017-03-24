Transcript for White House outlook on GOP health care bill

I would pts count him out. Director Mulvaney, thanks for your time. Thanks. Let's bring in Matthew dowd and Cecilia Vega. Guts to call for that vote not knowing if he has the votes. I was struggling by your interview. Two different things. The first thing was that what he said at the end which is no longer is tax reform tied to this, which is basically an acknowledgement that they could lose this and still try to do tax reform is the first time they've said that and the second thing, George, what he said at the beginning of this when he basically said it's not up to us, the house counts the vote, leadership counts the votes so sort of point the fingers if we lose again it's not our problem. The problem they have, this is a political game of jenga. If they pull this out and it doesn't work all the other pieces for them fall. Cecilia, the white house pulling out all the stops today. But you're not completely convinced the vote will actually take place. Reporter: No, George. In fact, what I'm hearing the president is negotiating feverishly behind the scenes. I'm told he was on the phone for 45 minutes with speaker Paul Ryan last night. We know he had a lot of phone calls and has been having meetings here at the white house. Look, the white house is certainly trying to project this air of confidence going into this vote. From what I'm hearing, though, from people involved in these actual negotiations that little of confidence doesn't necessarily exist inside behind closed doors. This is a sense the vote might actually not happen today if they're not able to round up the numbers and what from I hear the numbers are really close right now. It is so close, could go either way so, Matt, you talked about the states and political jenga game. How does he recover if he doesn't get the votes. It is a huge problem and probably ruins his entire first 100 days which is already been problematic in here. I think what it does, it makes tax reform almost impossible. It makes the budget very difficult. It makes infrastructure plan he has tried to say he wants to do soon, put it in danger. It basically is a domino effect and if he loses this all the other dominos of the things he wants to get done are almost impossible. Cecilia, even if he wins a tough road ahead in the senate for this health care bill. Reporter: This is not a done deal. Even if it passes today they still have a huge hurdle ahead of them and everything is on the line for just the perception of this white house, he ran as negotiator in chief. His book is "The art of the deal" and pulled up a couple of chapters. One thing you got to know when to walk away from the deal. This is why he put the ultimatum down and laid it out the night before. Everything is on the line. This is his first big piece of legislation, if this one doesn't pass everything going forward is tainted for this white house. Big day ahead and we'll break do you know all the fallout Sunday on "This week." Thanks to you both.

