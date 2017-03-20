Transcript for White House prepares for FBI director's testimony on Russia, wiretapping

More from our chief white house correspondent Jon Karl. Our congressional correspondent Mary Bruce and, Jon, let me begin with you. Pierre is right. We don't know exactly how president trump is going to respond but he is up early this morning giving some clues. Reporter: Yeah, absolutely. What the white house will do on this, what the president will do, George, is deflect. Take away from the story on the wiretapping and look at other angles. We've seen three tweets this morning and this shows you what the president is thinking on this, the first, he says, James clapper and others stated there was no evidence that POTUS co-colluded with Russia. The story is fake news and everyone knows it. Here's the point on that. The FBI as far as we understand produced no evidence there was any collusion between the trump campaign and rugs. The president will focus on that, not the fact that there's no evidence on wiretap. He wants to focus on that and leaks as well and change the subject but is the white house really going to be able to hold that ground of not backing down from the statement after the FBI director says publicly it's just false? Reporter: George, I see absolutely no indication that the president will admit he was wrong on this or let alone apologize to president Obama. I see no evidence they will back down. They will try to move away, deflect, look at other aspects of the story but I don't see any chance that this president says I was wrong. And Mary Bruce, there are other aspects to the story. The committee hoping to get into that as well. Reporter: Lawmakers, George, are looking here to lay out in public how Russia interfered and meddled in the election. Now, as Jon mentions there is no smoking gun to suggest that the trump team colluded with Russia. That's not going to stop Democrats from digging further and look for any potential eye T -- ties or links while the Russians want to shift it to the leaks and argue those are the real crimes here. On another front that battle over health care. Speaker of the house Paul Ryan suggesting more changes may be coming to the bill as he tries to get a vote on this Thursday. Reporter: Yeah, the speak her realizes in order to get it through they have to make changes now. They're looking to boost some of the benefits for older American, also possibly making changes to the medicaid provisions but the concern here, George, any changes that you make to satisfy the opposition in the house may actually make it harder for this bill to get through over in the senate. Meantime, Jon, the white house not so concerned about the senate right now because they know what the cost of a loss in the house would mean this week. Reporter: One step at a time, George. That's what the legislative affairs team at the white house is saying. They think they can get a victory in the house. They know it will be a very hard fought victory but if they lose in the house the senate is irrelevant. All of the focus passing that big test and acknowledge they don't know what happens next if they can get it through the senate they don't know where the votes are but believe the president has to repral, therefore, he will. Thanks very much. Confirmation hearings for

