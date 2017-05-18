Transcript for White House reacts to appointment of special counsel

Dan, thanks very much. The latest from our senior white house correspondent Cecilia Vega. Cecilia, you're on the scene in those moments late yesterday. The white house so clearly blindsided by this blow. Reporter: Completely blindsided, George. I'm told they only got about a 20 to 30-minute heads-up which is virtue Cal knock before the justice department made this announcement. After the doj called them and alerted the white house counsel sources told me the entire senior staff went in to talk it over with the president. That is everyone from vice president pence to chief of staff Priebus to kellyanne Conway. I am told the president's reaction was measured, not angry. That surprised some of the people who were there for that. You know, the white house and the president have pushed back strongly over the last couple of months about this notion of an independent commission and saying it was a waste of resources. Take a look at what the president said in his statement he put out. He said, quote, a thorough investigation will confirm what we already know, there was no collusion between my campaign and any foreign entity. I look forward to this matter concluding quickly. That is the word from the president. The official word right now from the president, George. And, Cecilia, the white house now hoping now that a special counsel is in place, though, they won't have to answer questions about this in public. Reporter: You know, they hope this gives them some kind of cover now and can basically say this is under investigation. Asked and answered and the president has a press conference today here at the white house with the president of Colombia. I'm told, George, he will not be answering any more questions about this one. We will see. Cecilia Viagra, thanks very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.