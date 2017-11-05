Transcript for White House reacts to James Comey backlash

Thanks so much, George. Now let's talk to Sara Fagen. Thanks for coming in this morning. You and I have both worked in white houses. How do you assess how the white house is handling the fallout here. They seem really taken back by the fact that Republicans and Democrats, especially Democrats but some Republicans are really questioning this decision. And so they were caught flatfooted. They're trying to adjust. They're putting people out, Sarah just gave an interview with you where she, I think, made the case that Donald Trump had been thinking about this. They're starting to get the facts out. It would have been better for them to put all the facts out the day they made the decision in in fact, she said that the final -- the straw there was the testimony last week, in fact, the day before they were saying it was the memo from Mr. Rosenstein and I think that's one of the things that has so many people raising questions that, in fact, they want people to believe according to that memo the reason Comey was fired was because he was too tough on Hillary Clinton. Yeah, that's not credible. It's not really credible to anyone and so the realities is the president does have the right to dismiss the FBI director. He made that decision. He should have laid it out. I think what he also should have done, though is if you're going to make a move like that, have a replacement in mind. Have somebody who is above reproach that you can install immediately in the job that can take away some of these questions about why you did it. You know, you're trying to put somebody in there who's just there to protect your side of this Russia debate which is inappropriate. He was trying to solve a problem. Did he make it worse? He's made it worse. And he actually is making it worse now as they dump kerosene on this every day when they don't get these facts and have different staff members saying different things. They have to figure out what they're going to do at the FBI and have to get in unison and have to lay out a plan and now because of the way this was handled, they have to put somebody in there that is really untouchable by Democrats or Republicans. There's not many people who fit that bill. Thanks, Sara Fagen, for coming in.

