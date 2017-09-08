White House reacts to North Korea missile threat

ABC News' Cecilia Vega reports on President Trump's pledge of "fire and fury" in response to North Korea threats and new details of reported communications between Trump's legal team and Special Counsel Robert Mueller.
2:52 | 08/09/17

Transcript for White House reacts to North Korea missile threat

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

