White House reacts to Russia election investigation

Sean Spicer told reporters that Paul Manafort "played a very limited role" in Trump's presidential campaign despite holding the title of campaign chairman.
2:16 | 03/21/17

Transcript for White House reacts to Russia election investigation

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

