Transcript for White House reacts to Russia investigation charges

but first, of course, the white house facing new fallout from those bombshell indictments, special counsel Robert Mueller announcing charges against three of president trump's former advisers in connection with the Russia investigation. 12 counts potentially decades in prison for the Paul manafort and his deputy Rick Gates, both men pled not guilty in court perhaps more significant the guilty plea from campaign foreign policy adviser George papadopoulos. In that he details months of contacts with Russians and others in the trump campaign. He has been secretly cooperating with the special counsel since his arrest in July. Our team in Washington covering every angle of the story and our chief white house correspondent Jon Karl starts us off. Good morning, Jon. Reporter: In a rare interview overnight John Kelly acknowledged the special counsel investigation at the very least has been a big distraction for the president and that he wants it over soon. Hours after news of the special Keo counsel indictments broke he aemerged from the white house. No comment on the indictment of the man who ran his campaign or the guilty plea by a former adviser. His chief of staff, however, told Laura Ingraham on Fox News most of the white house staff isn't concerned. I think the staff is very comfortable with simply serving the nation, the vast majority of the staff would have nothing to do with any of this kind of thing. Reporter: But Kelly also made it clear the white house wants Mueller to finish his investigation quickly. It would seem that they're towards the end of the witness pile and I don't know how much longer it could possibly go on but we're in great hopes it wraps up. It is very distracting to the president as it would be to any citizen to be investigated. Reporter: The indictment of former campaign chairman Paul manafort and his deputy Rick Gates makes no mention of the trump campaign. Potentially more serious, though, is the guilty plea from George papadopoulos. A former foreign policy adviser to the trump campaign who acknowledged contacting Russian operatives to get dirt on Hillary Clinton. And then lying about it. The white house said papadopoulos played an unpaid and very limited role during the campaign. But then candidate trump once personally praised papadopoulos in a "Washington post" interview. George papadopoulos, he's an oil and energy consultant, excellent guy. Reporter: And soon after he shared the photo of the two at the same table in a March 31st national security meeting. We've been saying from day one there's been no evidence of trump/russia collusion and nothing in the indictment today changes that at all. Reporter: But the George papadopoulos agreement is about the campaign. It is specifically about the campaign. It has nothing to do with the activities of the campaign. It has to do with his failure to tell the truth. Reporter: As for the president himself, he took to Twitter to say the special counsel should really be investigating Hillary Clinton. Sorry, but this is years ago, before Paul manafort was part of the trump campaign. But why aren't crooked Hillary and the DEMs the focus? The white house press secretary was asked if the president would consider issuing pardons for Paul manafort and Rick Gates. She said it's too early to start talking about pardons. But, George, she certainly did not rule it out. Did not rule it out at all. Jon, thanks very much.

