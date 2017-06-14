White House reacts to Sessions' testimony, faces new lawsuit

More
White House officials described President Trump as pleased with what he saw of Jeff Sessions' Senate testimony as Trump faces a lawsuit expected to be filed today by nearly 200 Democrats regarding his foreign business interests.
1:09 | 06/14/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for White House reacts to Sessions' testimony, faces new lawsuit

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48026002,"title":"White House reacts to Sessions' testimony, faces new lawsuit ","duration":"1:09","description":"White House officials described President Trump as pleased with what he saw of Jeff Sessions' Senate testimony as Trump faces a lawsuit expected to be filed today by nearly 200 Democrats regarding his foreign business interests.","url":"/GMA/video/white-house-reacts-sessions-testimony-faces-lawsuit-48026002","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.