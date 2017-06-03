Transcript for White House reacts to Trump's wiretapping claims, FBI director's response

We're joined from the white house by Sarah Huckabee Sanders spokesperson for the president. Thank you for joining us this morning. So, we now know that the FBI director has told the justice department that president trump's explosive claims are inaccurate. Does president trump accept the FBI director's denial? You know, I don't think he does, George. I think he firmly believes this is a story line that has been reported pretty widely by quite a few outlets. The wiretapping has been discussed in "The New York Times," bbc, Fox News and we believe that -- Sarah, I have to stop you. Sarah, I have got to stop you right there. Every single article you just mentioned does not back up the president's claim that president Obama had him wiretapped. Not a single one of those articles backs that up. So, what is the president's evidence? It does back up the fact that the administration was wiretapping American citizens. There was wide reporting sugge suggesting his administration whether directly ordered by this president specifically his administration could have done -- Sarah, I have to stop you again. No, Sarah, I have to stop you. That is simply not true. All the articles you just mentioned not one says president trump ordered a wiretap. President Obama. One of them based on anonymous sources say there might have been a court ordered FISA wiretap, that has been denied by the former director of national intelligence, James clapper. Look I love how anonymous sources don't matter. We've been dealing with them and having to fight back against that for the last six months. It's funny how the media -- Hold on a second. Even if that one is true, even if that one is true that is saying there was a court ordered wiretap, not an illegal wiretap ordered by president Obama. Look, it would have been under this administration, George. You don't get to just wash your hands of something whether it's the justice department under which you control, which would have fallen under this administration and under this past president. I think the bigger question here is let's let the house intelligence -- Sarah, that is simply not true. They committed over the weekend -- Hold on a second. That is not true. There is a world of difference between an illegal wiretap ordered by a president and court ordered wiretap approved by a federal judge. There is a world of difference between those two things. The fact that it was being done is a story that we should be talking about, George. And all we're asking is that we let congress do its job. Let's let the house intelligence committee review this, investigate it as they committed to do over the weekend. Look, there have been a constant allegations -- the hypocrisy on this is absolutely outrageous. We have dealt with for the last six months where "The New York Times" calls this story false. The FBI cops out and says it's bs. The house intelligence committee says there's no evidence yet the people in the media continue to report a false narrative that there are connections between the trump campaign and the Russians when there simply aren't. All we're asking is the same fair deal that the house intelligence committee is given the opportunity to investigate, review this and see if there's anything there. Which we believe there is. It is not a fact that this has been done. You do not know this is a fact it's been done and that has been denied by president Obama, the former director of national intelligence and know it as well by the FBI director. They are all saying it did not happen. So is the president calling all through of those individuals liars? Not at all. He's asking that we allow the house intelligence committee to do its job. The same way we have done on our situation is very interesting, George, how when this past president says it's false, everybody is like, oh, well, obviously it is. But when we've been saying it for the last six months nobody believes it. Frankly, George, I think if the president walked across the potomac the media would report he can't swim. This is a constant battle we're having to fight. All we're asking is that the double standard be washed away and we allow the congressional committee to do their job. Sarah, the president made these allegations 48 hours ago. Has he called the FBI director since he made those allegations and asked if they were true? I don't know that he has talked directly with the FBI director, but I do believe that, again, we go back to we've put out a statement asking we allow congress to do its job and investigate and do a full review of this. The president administers the justice department and the intelligence agencies. He can find out for himself and he can ask his FBI director if this is true and ask his justice department if this is true. He can ask the director of national intelligence if this is true. Has he done that? Look, I don't know that actually that is the case, George. From my understanding is that there is a process that this has to follow and in order to go through that process, the first step is a congressional review and that's what ear's asking to take place rate now. But bottom line the president does not accept the FBI director's denial? I don't know that he has gotten a firm denial from the FBI. He does not accept the reporting that the FBI director has said this did not happen. Does the president accept that or not? The president wants the truth to come out to the American people and he is asking that it be done through the house intelligence committee and that that be the process that we go through. Sarah, thanks for joining us this morning. You bet, thanks, George.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.