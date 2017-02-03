White House responds to Sessions' meetings with Russian ambassador

ABC News' Cecilia Vega reports on the reaction from the Trump administration after the Department of Justice confirmed that Attorney General Jeff Sessions met with the Russian ambassador to the United States during the 2016 presidential race.
1:23 | 03/02/17

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

