Transcript for White House reveals new immigration proposal

Now to that other major headline out of the white house, the administration proposing a new immigration plan that would give 1.8 million d.r.e.a.m.ers a path to citizenship, but they're expecting major concessions from the Democrats in return. Our senior white house correspondent Cecilia Vega has all the latest on that. Reporter: Good morning. This is the president's plan that they're going to present to the senate on Monday hoping they can -- the congress can reach a deal on DACA and avoid the government shutdown. Let's take a look. The white house wants to expand the number of d.r.e.a.m.ers who could become citizens in this country to 1.8 million people. That's more than double the current number of people protected by DACA right now. They would become citizens over the next 10 to 12 years. The white house as we all know tows a tough line on immigration and say this is a major concession. Now, in exchange they want major immigration restrictions. Take a look like $25 billion for that border wall and security. Cuts on legal family immigration. That means people can only sponsor spouses and minor children for citizenship, not parents and siblings and, robin, they also want to end the Visa lottery program. The president's proposal is being met with resistance from major pushback from both sides of the aisle, right, Cecilia? Reporter: Exactly. It did not take long for responses to come in. One Democrat says this doesn't pass the laugh test. Curbing family migration as cruel, they say and this $25 billion in exchange for citizenship for d.r.e.a.m.ers is basically holding this population ransom. Now, Republican leaders say they are very happy they finally know where president trump stands exactly and firmly on DACA. Many people are applauding this but you have hard-liners like the breitbarts of the world now calling this president amnesty don and in Davos the president said solving DACA will be a great achievement but no telling whether this is the plan that will get the deal done. One of the most remarkable things about this now talking about $25 billion for the wall. Remember all through the campaign the president said, Mexico is going to pay for the wall. Every single time I've spoken with the senior administration official, secretary of treasury, secretary of state, they say they haven't even discussed with Mexico the idea of Mexico paying for the wall. Not even a discussion yet.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.