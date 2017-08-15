White nationalist groups vow to organize more events More The president of the University of Florida said the school will "provide access to a public space" for an upcoming white nationalist rally while Texas A&M University has canceled a planned "White Lives Matter" rally. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related More information on this video Enhanced full screen Explore related content Share your favorite moment HELP Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for White nationalist groups vow to organize more events This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Inside what happened at the Charlottesville protests

