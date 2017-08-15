White nationalist groups vow to organize more events

More
The president of the University of Florida said the school will "provide access to a public space" for an upcoming white nationalist rally while Texas A&M University has canceled a planned "White Lives Matter" rally.
3:09 | 08/15/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for White nationalist groups vow to organize more events

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49222564,"title":"White nationalist groups vow to organize more events","duration":"3:09","description":"The president of the University of Florida said the school will \"provide access to a public space\" for an upcoming white nationalist rally while Texas A&M University has canceled a planned \"White Lives Matter\" rally.","url":"/GMA/video/white-nationalist-groups-vow-organize-events-49222564","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.