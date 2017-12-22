Whoopi Goldberg hosts a holiday party for 50 foster kids

Go inside the holiday party Goldberg hosted in New York for 50 foster children this year as part of Disney's Share the Joy campaign.
2:19 | 12/22/17

Christmas, of course, the season of giving so "Nightline" partnered with the "The view's" whoopi Goldberg to throw a holiday party for foster children right here in New York City all part of Disney's share the joy campaign. Such a nice story. Check it out. It's the most wonderful time of the year. For me the holidays represent magic. Reporter: For many it's a chance to give and to give back. I thought back to my own childhood where a man named Tom Geraghty used to do a Christmas party for the children of the Elliott Chelsea building which is where I grew up. I thought, well, what if we did a Christmas party, you know, where kids could come and have Christmas. Reporter: Today whoopi Goldberg is teaming up with Disney's share the joy campaign. Hi, guys. Reporter: To throw a holiday party. For nearly 50 foster children at haven academy in the bronx. Foss they are children are a fairly invisible population. In the United States there's over 500,000 in foster care. Reporter: Danielle founded it, one simple wish, it helps children in need and the idea came out of her own experience as a foster mom. When we fostered top of mind was we just want to give a kid a moment of feeling nothing but love and support. We started one simple wish as a way to make sure that the kids knew we were always in their corner. Reporter: As the snow falls ouide, this place becomes a haven for these children. Every kid deserves a little bit of love, hope and joy in their lives. Come on. Reporter: The day is filled with holiday traditions like building gingerbread houses, the children were nestled all snug in their blankets as whoopi read them a holiday classic. 'Twas the night before Christmas when all through the house not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse. Reporter: Of course, no party would be complete without -- I knew it. It's a present. It's a present. What is it? This is about just being a

