Yeah. Time for "Pop news." Adrienne. That's what's up. What do you have. First whoopi Goldberg can now add one more accolade to her awards. Egot, acronym for Emmy, gras many economy, Oscar and Tony winner named a Disney winner at the d23 wearing Minnie mouse shoes opened up about her love for Disney while taking on the honor saying she has adored the brand since she was a child. Every Sunday night came "The wonderful world of Disney" and during the week every day you can "The Mickey mouse club". We grew up with Disney being part of our lives. Of course, you know her voice from S like "Toy story 3" and "The lion king." She was born the year the park opened and her mom would say one day I'll take you to disneyland. One day I'm going to take you guys. It turns out she took her mom so I love that part of the story. Congrats to whoopi. Whoopi is a disneyphile and when she goes to Disney, she lights up. A lot of people do, thank goodness. The happiest place on Earth. What's hotter than the new princess of "Wonder woman" fame. Having the new princess join with the original one, wonder woman. Lynda Carter. Too much. She says she discussed a possible appearance in the upcoming sequel admitting the production team did try to get her in the first movie but timing got away so the actress reveals she's open to the idea. You got to do it. She better do it. Lynda Carter. So but it is all up to director Patty Jenkins who talked about it. When it comes to the remake of the TV show Lynda Carter had full trust in Jenkins and godot before seeing the movie. I saw it twice in one week. On your recommendation I went to see it. I like the feminist themes. And Chris pine was hot too. Chris pine was funny. Yeah. He was funny and perfect for the role. We just love "Wonder woman." Call me, gal. Newly released photos from a united nations world heritage site revealing an unlikely pair. 5-year-old lioness fitted with a gps collar but she's nursing a leopard cub according to a new york-based conservation group, this kind of behavior in wildcats has never been documented before. Wildlife experts saying the mom recently may have lost her own cubs. So just an interesting picture. Ron said call me when she nurses a gila monster. Impressive. Call me when that happens. Okay? One more animal story for you, guys, as we move on from gila monsters. Michael Phelps is gearing up to raise a great white for shark week. How will he do it? We don't know. And neither does Ryan Lochte, the former olympic teammate saying he's not going to outrace the shark, dude. No way. No way. So we're hearing from Ryan Lochte again. We'll all have the chance to see what happens with Phelps when the most decorated olympian goes up against an underwater beast July 23rd in a match discovery channel is calling the battle for ocean supremacy. Boom. Great "Pop news." That was awesome. As she nurses a gila monster. See you tomorrow. No gila monster.

