Transcript for Wild shootout leaves 1 dead in Texas

Now to a wild shoot-out in broad daylight all caught on camera. Police traded bullets with a conspiracy outside a Texas convenience store. Three officers wounded before that man was taken down. ABC's Eva pilgrim has more. Reporter: This morning a managehunt for a person has left one person dead. A hail of gunfire erupted in Laredo, Texas, late Friday afternoon. Police officers seen here in this harrowing video approaching their target, 55-year-old Anton Antonio Rodriguez. Bystanders running for cover inside the convenience store seconds before gunshots rang out. The suspect opening fire on police, one officer taking cover firing back. Three officers seriously wounded in the shoot-out, one of them critically. Rodriguez killed in the exchange. A suspect in the killing of ace girlfriend found dead at their apartment earlier this morning. Police blocking off traffic with their vehicles. Drivers finding themselves in the cross fire at the scene racing to get away from the gunshots. The three officers now recovering. We prepare for it. We train for it but not truly ready for it until you encounter this. Our officers put their lives on the lines every day when they come out here and put on their uniform. Somehow no one else was hurt in all that gunfire. Those three ivors are in the hospital this morning. Interesting what he said. They do train for this kind of thing but you don't expect it to happen. Totally different when it's actually real. Right. Eva, thank you.

