Transcript for New wildfire breaks out in San Diego area

We'll move on to dangerous wildfires out west. A new blaze broke out in San Diego county, the lilac fire and we have other video showing the trainers trying to free horses before the flames move in and San Diego under threat right now and rob Marciano is there. Good morning, rob. Good morning. We got on the scene late last night. Explosive situation for all the attention that Los Angeles and points north have gotten now it's San Diego's turn. Off in the distance you see flames burning here as the explosions have been going off in the past few minutes, this thing sparked about noontime yesterday and burned thousands of acres in less than 12 hours. This morning, a state of emergency in San Diego county. This blaze erupting overnight. Tearing into neighborhoods forcing residents to run for their lives. Four people injured while trying to flee the flames. The fire was coming right at us. I mean within matters of minutes it had spread. At this farm trainers forced to set their horses free with no time to lead them to safety. Thousands evacuated but many others not make it out in time. One resident capturing a plane dropping fire retardant on his home. Oh, my god. The fast-moving flames torching over 4,000 acres burning homes in neighborhood after neighborhood. In everybody's backyard a wall of flames. Destroying at least 20 homes. Whoa. Look at this structure just completely going up in flames. Embers being carried the wind. You can see how they flare up. Winds gusting to 55 miles an hour fueling flames. What's been your biggest struggle with the fire? Just the wind. Absolutely a wind-driven fire. This house has flames but you guys aren't doing much. No, right now it's just indefensible. It's too far gone. A lost cause. Right now, yes. Reporter: For the first time ever state officials had to upgrade the fire hazard warning level from red or high to purple. Its color for extreme. This means that the flames will have extreme growth, will burn very intensely and be uncontrollable. That threat level being lowered a little because the wins are expected to be lighter but it is bone dry. Anything that a flame touches goes up quickly. We are just a few miles away from a town called Oceanside with nearly 200,000 people, population there. Firefighters today desperately trying to stop this fire before it gets to that location.

