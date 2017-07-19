Transcript for Wildfire outside Yosemite causes mass evacuations

First, the race is is on to contain the dozens of wildfires in California fueled by extreme heat, forcing thousands of people to flee their homes. This most recent outbreak outside yosemite national park. Kenneth Moton is on the scene. Reporter: Good morning, robin. An incredible scene. The fire raging. Down the mountain. Houses right in its path. This morning, the the fight continues to slow this wildfire and save hundreds of homes. Overnight, an entire town evacuated. More than 1400 firefighters battling a 25,000-acre fire. Threatening 1500 structures, including homes. Destroying at least eight. And damaging another. Forcing thousands to flee the mountain town of mariposa. A chopper pilot capturing this footage on his helmet cam, showing the the magnitude of the fire. Clouds of smoke and flame seen for miles. The fire jumping highways. Forcing several major roads to close. No power for those staying in the lodges and camping tonight. Reporter: Knocking out power, forcing visitors to the national park to turn around during its busiest time of year. These shots showing the the smoke? Just four hours. Overnight, the governor declaringing a state of emergency. The fire just 5% contained. I haven't seen these conditions in a long time. It's a wind-drechb, slope-driven, fuel-driven fire. Reporter: Addinging to the challenge, the rapidly changinging conditions, keeping firefighters on the move. I don't think we can emphasize enough Hower rattic and active the activity is. Reporter: You co-see this flair-up here. There's a lot fuelinginging the fire. After years of drought, record rainfall adding new growth. There's also a dead tree cry is sis that this part of the state is dealing with. One fire official tells us this morning he E hasn't seen a fire Bai this year in at least 0 years. Robin? Thank you. For more, to ginger. Impressive images. This is is a time lapse showing how far up into the atmosphere some of those clouds reached. This is early in the week. We have red flag warnings in place. We put on the moisture, and the dry. Less than 10% humidity for so many folks. All right up against that moisture in the south from those tropical waves of moisture that come in and give you the monsoon flow. That will form thunderstorms. With that comes dry lightning. Meaning the rain doesn't make to it the ground. Just lightning that starts more fires.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.