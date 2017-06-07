Transcript for Wildfires spread across 12 Western states

We move on to the wildfires in the west. This man you see suspected of setting some of those raging fires. There are 38 fires now with California, Arizona, Nevada the hardest hit. Concern that extreme heat could fuel more flames and Matt Gutman reports from the heart of the fire zone in California. Good morning, Matt. Reporter: Good morning, George. The forest service says there are major blazes in 12 western states and 50% more acres burned this year than last year. Adding to all that trouble that arsonist you mentioned in Arizona. Authorities on the runs for him and that has included the FBI and S.W.A.T. Teams. This morning, wildfires raging across the west. In Arizona where at least 23,000 acres are burning, law enforcement agencies are searching for this man. Authorities in Phoenix say the suspected arsonist is armed with a pistol and a shotgun and allegedly set eight brush fires and then opened fire on a forest service employee investigating the fires Tuesday. The employee was unhurt. In Colorado, this fire near Breckenridge erupting Wednesday afternoon. Breckenridge is on fire. Reporter: Flames bursting above the tree line. That mile's high column of smoke towering over the popular ski resort. Around Breckenridge multiple mandatory evacuations. Quite a few of my friends, you know, had got in contact with me saying they had to pack their bags and get out or the so far that fire is zero percent contained even as planes dive bomb the blaze. This something I've never seen in 30 years. Reporter: A lucky shift in the wind direction helped them keep the fire from burning towards the resort town. In Nevada, fire crews fighting a blaze that exploded from 3500 acres to 5,000 acres over the past 24 hours. Now, all that heat not only increases the chances of more fires but also makes the work for firefighters that much more difficult. I want to give you a sense of how much gear these folks are lugging. There is 200 pounds of hose -- 200 feet of hose. There's webbing like this which includes a fire shelter and often a tool like this called a Mccloud and all this while hiking uphill towards a fire. Wow, brave and hard working men and women. Thanks so much, Matt. Now to the new developments

