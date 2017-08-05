Transcript for Wildfires sweep across the Southeast

Gun turn now to those massive while five across the southeast. Bernie more than 100 in 35000. Acre than probably know the emergency evacuation in Georgia and we're gonna go to ginger with more good morning ginger. Good morning Michael that 135000. Acres is just one of the more than 100 fires as the one you're looking at right there. Seen from above as some it was flying in or out of Jacksonville airport. Just amazing numbers coming out of Florida and terrible conditions this fire Stuart Florida. Of course a by the Georgia Lyon schools are closed because the smoke here I 85 was closed for a time now they got this one contain. But Pasco County a little closer to tamp up. When the 2200 acres burning now 70% contained really bad the land sea breeze gets those erratic winds going Michael. All right thank you ginger.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.