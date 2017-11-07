Wine dating to the American Revolution era discovered

Wine dating back to about 20 years after the American Revolution was found during a renovation of the wine cellar on the historic grounds of the Liberty Hall Museum in Union, New Jersey.
0:37 | 07/11/17

Transcript for Wine dating to the American Revolution era discovered

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

Wine dating back to about 20 years after the American Revolution was found during a renovation of the wine cellar on the historic grounds of the Liberty Hall Museum in Union, New Jersey.
