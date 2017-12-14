Winter storm dumps snow from Minnesota to New England

ABC News' Eva Pilgrim reports from Bridgeport, Conn., as commuters encounter slick roads and prepare for another blast of arctic air.
1:09 | 12/14/17

Transcript for Winter storm dumps snow from Minnesota to New England
Now to that blast of winter weather, a fast-moving system is bringing snow from Minnesota to new England overnight. Even right here in times square. ABC's Eva pilgrim is on the road in Bridgeport, Connecticut, as drivers start a messy morning commute. Good morning, Eva. Reporter: Good morning, robin. It is cold outside. Overnight snow turning into an icy mess, making for a slick drive for millions here in Bridgeport, Connecticut. You can see the snow is coming down here this morning, and that snow is covering the roads. The roads are wet. This is the same frigid weather system that hit the midwest. Snow piling up and winds making it tough for plows to keep up. Whiteout conditions, blinding drivers, cars and buses slipping and slides on slick, snow-covered roads and semis flipping over piling up. On one Michigan highway multiple big rigs crashed backing up traffic for miles and shutting down the road. While the roads may look look somewhat clear we on our way here saw a semi flipped over. Even if they look like it in these temperatures you have to be careful when you drive in thank you. Be careful. You see Eva out there.

