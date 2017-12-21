Transcript for Winter storm threatens holiday travel

Millions of Americans are on the move this morning heading out for the holidays. A look look at the roads out in New Jersey, and then in Chicago's o'hare airport. So many people traveling as that storm moves across the country and you know ginger is tracking it all for everyone. Good morning. Good morning. Up to 40 inches of snow fell in parts of Montana, and the roads look like this. Not what you want to see when you're headed to grandma's house. It wasn't just there. Minot, North Dakota, looked almost blizzard-like. It wasn't officially blizzard-like. What I do want to show you where this tracks next. Traveling 80 or 90 through really tomorrow night, that's where you see that cold front come through. Dallas to Memphis could see thunderstorms. Friday night in Massachusetts, including Boston's airport, including interstate 90 and some of 80, I would watch out the farther west you go for some of the icing to happen so you could end up with 2 to 4 inches but a tenth of an inch of ice and that could be a problem. Saturday night, New York and Boston being rain and some in Washington, D.C. And interior new England is where we end up with accumulating snow. Ov overall not a ton of white Christmas but a ton of cold. Mother nature not cooperating. Ginger, thanks so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.