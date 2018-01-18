Transcript for Wintry mix throws air travel into chaos

Thank I, robin. Not just on the ground but in the air. This arctic blast is creating a real nightmare for travelers affecting hundreds of flights this morning and Steve osunsami is at Atlanta's hartsfield-jackson international airport and, Steve, you're feeling the cold. Reporter: It's bone-chilling cold with low temperatures in the teens and here at the world's busiest airport directly mind me is the big catch-up. All passengers on delayed or canceled flies will be coming to the airport today trying to get out and the weather is still impacting flights across the country. More than 400 flights canceled and mor- than 240 flights delayed and, of course, the big challenge is de-icing the planes. Here in Atlanta, it got so cold that delta air lines had to bring in their special de-icing teams from the tundras of Minnesota to help out with the effort here. The great news for passenger, though, is that this is the last day of the big cold and we all here in Atlanta are hoping that ginger is going to be telling us we'll be in the 60s in the next couple of days but they're still warning passengers flying out today to make sure to call ahead and make sure their flights are leaving on time. Michael. All right, thank you, Steve. We hope ginger tells you and everyone else the same thing. We would take it here in new York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.