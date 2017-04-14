Transcript for Wisconsin fugitive in custody after over weeklong manhunt

Going to move on to that threat against churches on Easter Sunday made by the fugitive Joseph Jakubowski who is on the run after sending an angry man figs to to president trump and robbing a gun show. ABC's Adrienne Bankert has details. Good morning, Adrienne. Reporter: Good morning. The FBI still offering a $20,000 reward releasing an altered photo of Joseph Jakubowski without hair in the event he changed his appearance. Overnight investigators looking into his separate letter mailed by someone claiming to be Joseph Jakubowski, directed at unspecified churches in the Milwaukee area, threatening unspecified violence this Easter Sunday. The manhunt in its tenth day sparked by Jakubowski stealing 18 guns from this gun store before burning up his car. The number of weapons he took, we feel that he is posing a threat. Reporter: And we have new details on that manifesto mailed to president trump seen in the hands of that fugitive in video that's left janesville, Wisconsin, on edge. Game time. Reporter: Milwaukee station WTMJ obtaining 35 pages from Jakubowski's handwritten letter calling the government a gang of terrorists, writing, we the people should be out for these sick-minded people belonging to the system. We need to spill their blood adding I choose my death to be carried out by the hands of the president, not in secret either. On live TV. It appears that copies of it are surfacing around. We received one from a citizen that came forward and the original one did go to the white house. Reporter: Authorities speaking out as to what's inside those 161 pages. He speaks of his -- of the police being used to keep average citizens enslaved, religion as a whole is bad. Reporter: And that now infamous manifesto's anti-religious rhetoric another with possible threat this morning has police working with local churches to come up with some type of safety plan for Easter services this Sunday. Yeah, a lot of concern about that this weekend.

