Wisconsin high school junior makes prom dresses for 6 friends

More
Maggie McGlenn, a junior at Madison East High School in Wisconsin, created prom dresses for herself and six friends.
0:39 | 05/10/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Wisconsin high school junior makes prom dresses for 6 friends
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47328001,"title":"Wisconsin high school junior makes prom dresses for 6 friends","duration":"0:39","description":"Maggie McGlenn, a junior at Madison East High School in Wisconsin, created prom dresses for herself and six friends.","url":"/GMA/video/wisconsin-high-school-junior-makes-prom-dresses-friends-47328001","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.