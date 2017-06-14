Transcript for Witness describes 'unusual' shooting in 'great community'

Now we have one eye witness who is on the scene let's hear. The person had to say. There was now I'm in the Moses saying he's sorry. Noses at least this at about fifty SARS it was semiautomatic rifle. And right hobby horse the summer. You work at the Y that's right next to where this baseball field is. And can you tell me what this community is like as a something at me this is an unusual set of circumstance here did very I was very user our own. Offices it's a great community you know no problems. There's very quiet or are hated you know it's great people. So business representative some like that happen.

