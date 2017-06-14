Witness describes 'unusual' shooting in 'great community'

An eyewitness near the Virginia park where a shooter opened fire on congressmen said the shooter was armed with a semi-automatic weapon.
Now we have one eye witness who is on the scene let's hear. The person had to say. There was now I'm in the Moses saying he's sorry. Noses at least this at about fifty SARS it was semiautomatic rifle. And right hobby horse the summer. You work at the Y that's right next to where this baseball field is. And can you tell me what this community is like as a something at me this is an unusual set of circumstance here did very I was very user our own. Offices it's a great community you know no problems. There's very quiet or are hated you know it's great people. So business representative some like that happen.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

