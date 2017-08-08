Transcript for Wives of NFL players connect on Facebook to face challenges of concussions

We are going to turn to a fascinating story in "The new York Times" about NFL wives. Hundreds of them are turning to a private Facebook page sharing advice on how to deal with their husband's health. Fears about concussions and the pressures that come with life in professional football. Deborah Roberts is here with the story. Hey, Deborah. Reporter: Good morning, George and all the rest of you. It's a social network group unlike we've ever seen not about sharing photos but a private society of women who can honestly share their joys, pain and worry about a complicated and sometimes painful life that many of us can never truly understand. With the regular season just weeks away, many are thinking about football. But for the wives and families of NFL players every day can feel like game day. So many worried about injuries and chronic traumatic encephalopathy, brain trauma affecting a growing number of players. To cope, a special sisterhood has developed on Facebook. The group filled with wives, daughters and widows of current and former NFL players. Its founder whose husband played ten NFL seasons telling us, the purpose of the page is meant to be a supportive measure to a silent partner of the NFL family. One of those partners Janet Dorsett. It's a safe place for us to be able to come and basically talk about anything. Reporter: Her husband hall-of-famer Tony has been diagnosed with early signs of cte. She says the forum is a place to talk to other women about her issues. It's hard to deal with a lot of what we deal with and in particular with a husband who may start to show signs of brain trauma and do it on a public stage. Reporter: Some saying the group of roughly 2,000 has been a life saver offering a private place to put their pain, questions and worries. I may not have met any of these women but I've met them through Facebook and that's enough for me. Reporter: Janet Mccoy saying it was a crucial line of support joining the group after losing her husband Mike to dementia last year. The retired packers cornerback diagnosed with the disease in his 50s. A lot of it has to do with what we're dealing with as wives, how to best take care of our husbands, the one thing that I felt strongly about is validating a wife's feeling. It doesn't make any difference if they think they're alone, they're not. So many of us have gone through the same thing. Reporter: For Jordan Nelson whose husband Cory is a fourth year linebacker for the broncos it's a safe place to ask questions about life in the league. Last year my husband and I went through an agent change and I was able to private message someone in the group who had been through the same thick. Things like that that maybe regular friends can't relate to. Things like with family issues, you know, like getting cut, traded, those types of things are things that we discuss. Reporter: So though they don't meet in personal of these NFL family members say they really get to know each other and trust each other. Janet Dorsett even pointing some of them to programs that the NFL already has in place and as for the NFL, the group telling us overnight that it does provide a number of programs offline designed to serve, educate and assist players and their families during and after their careers offering assistance for their mental, emotional, physical and financial well-being and, guys, they truly do need it. We see the sport and think of it as so glamorous but these family members deal with a lot. I think it's glamorous and love to say how brave it is and how much of a warrior these players are but I think it's even more brave to see their wives of retired players who have lost their husbands to some of these issues and current young players who are all coming together to share their stories. That's bravery to me to just let others know we're going through this and we're here to help you. Banding together. Banding together creating your own team. Really amazing part of the story as well. Some of them just posting not Leslie talking but posting prayer, supporting each other, a sisterhood online. Thank you, Deborah. Outside to ginger.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.