Transcript for Woman arrested after missing baby found alive

We move on to new developments in that kidnapping case in Houston. A 6-week-old baby found unharmed. Now a woman under arrest and we're learning about her motive and her connection to the family and Marcus Moore has details. Good morning. Reporter: Amy, good morning. This case took a stunning turn when police announced the arrest of 28-year-old Erika Alvarez accused of murdering her friend and kidnapping her 6-week-old baby and passing the infant off as her own. They say Erika Alvarez kidnapped the baby hoping to pass it off as her own child after murdering her mother. They tracked her to this apartment complex. Alvarez was standing outside with her boyfriend holding the infant in her arms and Alvarez is believed to have suffered a recent miscarriage and may have been trying to hide her loss from her boyfriend and family. It suggests she was friend with Miranda's brother. Reporter: This morning Alvarez is in police custody charged with murdering shamali's mom who was a family friend and kidnapping the 6-week-old child. She stated the front door was open and the complainant was already lying dead on the floor and took her daughter, shamali. Justice. I hope she gets life in prison. Reporter: And Alvarez was expected to go before a judge last night but that didn't happen because she's under medical watch. As this investigation enters a new phase, Amy, investigators believe Alvarez acted alone without her boyfriend's knowledge. He is not being charged at this point. Thank you very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.