Woman honored for helping match kidney donors and recipients

More
Kristi Callaway used social media to find a kidney donor for her husband Raleigh Callaway.
0:56 | 03/17/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Woman honored for helping match kidney donors and recipients

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46190171,"title":"Woman honored for helping match kidney donors and recipients","duration":"0:56","description":"Kristi Callaway used social media to find a kidney donor for her husband Raleigh Callaway. ","url":"/GMA/video/woman-honored-helping-match-kidney-donors-recipients-46190171","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.