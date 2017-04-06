Transcript for 'Wonder Woman' poised to set box office record for female director

on a Sunday morning. What's up? You know what? "Wonder woman." Most of us are talking about how we need to see it. Dan and I will be catching the the movie later. Ron won't be going. The movie starring gal gadot is topping the box office. Who is this woman? She's my secretary, sir. Yeah, a little more than that. Patty Jenkins. Fans giving it high praise. Earning a whopping 94% fresh rate tong site rotten toe may toast. Go see it. We're getting a first look at the "That's so raven" spin-off. I saw the future. The weirdest thing happened. It's not always about you, Bo booker. Looks like she has a child. Raven and Chelsea as two divorcing single moms raising their families under one roof. That premiers on July 21st on the Disney channel. Cool. Good to see her next chapter. Oprah Winfrey may be an avid gardener, as we all know. She made a dilly of a mistake the other day. Posting an Instagram. What to do with all this dill? The problem is it's not dill. Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver spotting it and corrector her. That's fennel, mate. Going on to suggest way to prepare the vegetable. Zac Posen weighing in. Did you know I was fennel? I wouldn't have known. I only know what it looks like inside an Italian sausage. Or a salad. Former "Bachelorette" Trista Sutter recovering from a health scare on vacation after suffering a seizure. She explained she E fell on her daughter's chest, stared blankly into space and started turning blue. She shared the photo the next day. Trista and Ryan have been married since meeting on the reality show in 2003. They is two kids. They just appeared on "Gma" a couple of months ago. We wish her all the best. That's still so frightening. Frightening and not knowing why. And to be in another country when that happened. Sure. Remind everybody to keep it here.

