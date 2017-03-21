Transcript for Woman shares how she planned her wedding in just 5 days

What do I have? I have a topic I'm curious, okay, engagements and weddings. So, when you get engaged, how long was it -- from your engagement to your wedding? It was about a year. George. Four months. Four months. I thought you were going to say four years. No, no. Whirlwind with you guys. How about this lady Emily and rob. They accomplished the impossible. Five days. From engagement to the wedding. Five days from the engagement to the wedding. Good for them. Because they decided over the course of the next year we're not going to have time. We're going to have all these different obligations so we're going to do it in five days. She came up -- Had they known each other for a long time before that? That's none of my business. That's okay. You don't have to. Just trying to get the basics. But they in five days got at least 100 people to show up and how they were able to put it together is that she didn't forget but she just bypassed a lot of T details that people put so much into and weddings are expensive. What about -- we don't need the flowers. As far as the dress she found a nice lacy blouse top and bought that for 10 bucks and -- 10 buck. Instead of printing wedding invitations e-mailed. Eco, as well. You know, what is the one thing when people go to wedding, most of the people -- ? Food. They come for the food. She didn't go through with a fancy menu but told the place what is your best meat and potatoes meal you serve that people enjoy the most, make that the meal. Wow. Like very quick efficient in five days you're slacking and really slacking. I'm so slacking. Blue that's the best way to do it because -- You had flowers I think the thing is quickly becomes only about the wedding and guests rather than the marriage and the partnership. Thank you. She screened everything with does this achieve the goal of making people at my wedding loved or strengthen the prompts we made to each other. I bet you this couple will do fine. They put it in "The New York Times" so they got to do fine now. So thank you "New York Times" for that. I'm going to a wedding on Friday. Sharday Miller. Who works with us. Shoutout to you sharday and Michael. Nations. It was more than five days. It was more than five days but looking forward to -- They'll have flowers in yes, they're going to have flowers. So -- Hoping some meat and potatoes. The best in the house. We have a special guest. Right now let's -- you know her from "Mission: Impossible" on a new mission with Ryan Reynolds, Jake gyllenhaal in "Life." Please welcome Rebecca Ferguson. How are you? Mwah. I love that. Hi. So good. Thank you. You scared me. How are you? Nii feel like we're still in Paris with all the kissing. Hello. Am I right here? Yes. Oh, George. I don't know about you guys. You're welcome very much. I didn't know what to expect with this. It is -- Neither did I. Neither did I. It would help if you knew what was going on. It's early for high heels, guys, in the morning. Okay, wait, wait, wait, I'm ready. There. Good chairs. Not bad. Irheard you had Ryan here. We did. Human timing up here. And Jake as well. It's been a lot of fun on set. It has. Ongoing. Never stopping. We just did a press tour and exhausted by humor. That's a good thing to be exhausted from. Who is the prankster? I think it's them together. You know, some people just spin off each other. It is nonstop. They said do you want to do interviews with them and I said, no, no, I'll be by myself. We need time to promote the film. As well. This movie as robin said I didn't know what to expect. It is indefense. Really intense and the stunt, a lot of stunts, most of the time you're kind of floating through the set. That's the majority of the movie. Oh, zero gravity throughout the thing and even when we walk off set we're sitting there pivoting like this because you have to have it in your body. It was fun and it was hard. A lot of back work we did. Harness hanging to the point -- You're not afraid of height. Are we looking at it? Trying to make that look real. It did. It worked. Did that make you nauseous. A little bit dizzy sometimes but then also -- First thing that came to mind. It's a bit claustrophobic, height and -- Would you like to see it? There it is. No. It's in between my fingers and it's not letting go. Can I make a suggestion? Can I just go in there and get him and bring him back. Of course you're not because he's in quarantine. I can do this. I can do this. Oh. Oh. Oh. We were talking. You're giving away all the secrets over here. While the clip was playing we're like -- we've seen it and there's so much we can't reveal so we were asking her a little thing about what -- I mean -- I'll tell you later. Nothing you don't know already. Okay. I told you guys? We're also excited because you'll return to "Mission impossible 6." Yes. I'm applauding myself. I know. I'm so excited. Yes. What was it like when you first met Tom Cruise? Well, I was on a camel in the desert. How all her stories go. I was and the camel was called Barbie, obviously. I was shooting something called "The red tent" for lifeline. A good movie. And it was fun and warm. Camels are quite scary. They're mean. I'm put in weird situations and they smell. They go. And they spit. And they do that as well. They spit as well so I was on a camel. I hope no camels are at home watching. We love camels in general. Yes, we do. Yeah. And someone said, by the way, Tom Cruise wants to meet you from "Mission: Impossible" but we need you back in 24 hours and I think it was just wham, bam, thank you, ma'am and I was on that plane, I walked into this incredible building where I think they shot "Eyes wide shut" if you've seen it. Yes. Just the set is quite intimidating. I walk in, okay, I'm going to get a coffee and chill and calm down a bit. I'm still mentally on a camel and -- Barbie. Barbie and I walked down the corridor and there he is, sunglasses, blue jumper, jeans, I still see it. I kind of see it now too. Now we know why he hired you.

