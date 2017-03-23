Woman's wallet returned 8 years later

Courtney Connolly, of West Roxbury, Massachusetts, said her wallet was stolen eight years ago and returned with $141 cash still inside.
0:39 | 03/23/17

{"id":46332560,"title":"Woman's wallet returned 8 years later ","duration":"0:39","description":"Courtney Connolly, of West Roxbury, Massachusetts, said her wallet was stolen eight years ago and returned with $141 cash still inside.","url":"/GMA/video/womans-wallet-returned-years-46332560","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
