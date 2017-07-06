Transcript for 'Working Girl' and more new musicals coming to Broadway

We begin with theater and this song. ??? Is not one of the greatest songs ever? Get ready for "Working girl" the musical. I like it. So excited to report that. This movie is very near and dear to our hearts here. The hit 1998 -- 1988 film starring Melanie griffin and Harrison Ford directed by the great Mike Nichols, well, it's set to music than Cyndi lauper. She did it composing it for "Kinky boots." Boy, she has big boots to fill. Carly Simon won the Oscar for the movie's theme "Let the river run." No word on whether or not she's have reel in the upcoming production written as we speak. Really excited about that. And more Broadway news. You love to go to the theater. If you believe in life after love, then get ready for Cher, the musical. Cher herself confirming she too is coming on to Broadway. Come to New York one and all taking to Twitter to say that the show will hit Broadway in 2018. Jason Moore, he directed "Pitch perfect" will direct this. So two shows that will really help you turn back time. That's nice. I like it. To the great white way. Very nice. Very nice. Good. I'm never going to top the bubble burning baboons. New music from the voice of Sam Smith. Overnight the grammy winner posting a string of Instagram photos of himself and his team with the word recording. Songwriter and collaborator Jimmy names who helped him pen "Stay with me" is featured in the pictures, and timbaland also confirmed he's working with Smith on the new music. The singer's debut album "In the lonely hour" raked in four grammys and had a sold out tour. Cannot wait to hear that music. Finally, do you guys -- it's getting warm out. Good weather, thank you, ginger. Do you love the feeling of sitting on grass in a warm spring day. Of course. Feels so good. This little girl in Georgia does not share your feeling, people. 11-month-old ky. Will go to great lengths to avoid touching a single blade of grass. This trick. Future gymnast, we believe. She's very flexible. Maybe later she'll learn to love the feeling of grass but not now. Everybody, that is your sweet ending to "Pop news" on this hump day. Tickles or something. She does not like it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.