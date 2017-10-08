Transcript for Workout moves to help moms flatten the stomach post-pregnancy

Italics Back now with the procedure new moms are using to get their stomach back in shape. Mara schiavocampo met with a fitness expert who showed her how to reduce the so-called mummy tummy. So you're just going to bring the chin towards the chest. Reporter: In is not your Normal everyday gym class. Make sure those shoulders stay glued to the mat. Reporter: One designed to help moms beat that stubborn belly bulge that sometimes comes home Aloan with their brand-new baby. You're lifting from the belly of the inner thigh. Reporter: I joined fitness expert lea Keller at New York City's clay health club to check out moves she says will help tone the tummy using a technique called the Dia method. How do those exercises address abdominal separation. As long as that belly button is drawing into the spine you are correctly engaging the natural core. Reporter: The growing uterus stretches out the abdomen during pregnancy that can cause the vertical bands of muscle to meet in the middle to separate. For some their postpartum belly is actually a medical condition called diastasis recti. What's causing the bulge is the pressure from your internal abdominal cavity so whenever you strain or do certain positions, you would see bulging through. Was this something you had heard of before. I definitely hadn't heard the scientific name but I could see it on myself. At the gym Keller showed us how to burn off some of that stomach. But first things first, the proper technique. You're going to slide your hand out super sexy, rest your head on your arm, that's the pivot point and then roll on to your back. Reporter: Then the waist sin Cher. It literal cinches it. 8 what kind of results do you see? I see tremendous measurable results. I see inches off their waist. Reporter: Even with these results many experts say more research needs to be done but agree that these exercises can help give a head start on losing that belly pouch. For "Good morning America," Mara schiavocampo, ABC news, new York. Thanks, Mara. That's great news for us moms out there.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.