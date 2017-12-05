Transcript for Former WWE stars take on the big screen

First up, from the wrestling ring to the big screen, the WWE taking Hollywood by storm. Duane the rock Johnson, John C erk Na, and now Dave Bautista are dominating the box office. "Guardians" surpassed $500 million this week. Chris Connelly joins us and steps into the ring. What say you? Got a suplex at the multiplex, robin. That's what's going down. If the WWE gives Hollywood someone like Duane Johnson, you would expect Hollywood to come back to the WWE and say, you got anybody else in your cabinet? I don't think I'll be hit with a folding chair at lunch. They might not be as big stars as Duane Johnson is. But we'll see them. No surprise Hollywood would take an interest. Seems like WWE has become a training ground. Is that how Hollywood looks for it? Are they the new training ground or Hollywood's farm system? They're trained to be good performs. They're wonderful with children. John Cena holds the record for the most fans he's made make a wishes for. When the 2000s kicked in, Hollywood realized you could put seasoned actors into action stars by having them put on the costumes and play comic book character. Those big bodies are still kind of on the outside. Maybe we'll see more now. How about in the oval office? You know, Duane Johnson has talked about the possibility of that. I could get used to saying president Johnson again, I guess. It's been awhile. It's been awhile. He's grappling with the idea of being an advocate. It's tough to decide how to apply his advocacy and not lose some of his audience. If anybody can do it, it's Duane Johnson. Chris, thank you so much. We move on to the battle for the 2024 olympic games. This week, Los Angeles making a big push. Rolling out the red carpet for the olympic committee. Stars like kobe Bryant and Sylvester Stallone are trying to charm people. Nastia liukin, a social correspondent for l.a.'s bid, joins us. You have been out on site tours all week. What is the city pitch to them to get the olympics L.A.? Well, I think the coolest part about L.A. 2024 is they've done it before. 1984, we all remember that. I don't recall an olympic bid that pretty much every single venue is already ready seven years prior to an olympic games. Comes down to L.A. And Paris. How do you see this playing out? Obviously, positive thoughts. Positive vibes everywhere. The final decision made December 13th. I think L.A. Has done such a tremendous job. Everything is ready to host an olympic games right now. We have seven years to prepare. Boston, Budapest, and Rome were also sunk by aernt olympic groups. Are there concerns being listed by the residents of L.A.? The mayor told us 88% of los Angeles supports the olympic bid. I'm not sure I have had 88% of Los Angeles people support anything. It goes to show the excitement of everybody here in l.a..ing hoping to have an alimp IX back here. Concerns about traffic being a problem. All right. What say you, Chris Connelly? I'm 100% behind it. I'm usually an olympic skeptic. We would do a great job. That would be great. Thank you both, have a good

