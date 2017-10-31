Wyclef Jean gives a special performance of 'What Happened to Love' live on 'GMA'

More
The rapper rocks out to a special version of his song live from Times Square.
4:08 | 10/31/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Wyclef Jean gives a special performance of 'What Happened to Love' live on 'GMA'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50823854,"title":"Wyclef Jean gives a special performance of 'What Happened to Love' live on 'GMA' ","duration":"4:08","description":"The rapper rocks out to a special version of his song live from Times Square. ","url":"/GMA/video/wyclef-jean-special-performance-happened-love-live-gma-50823854","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.