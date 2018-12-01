Transcript for 7-year-old adorably wins Critics' Choice Award for 'The Florida Project'

So we're going to start things off with a 28th critics choice awards hosted last night by actress Olivia Munn and "Big little lies" does it again, the big winner, Laura Dern, Nicole kidman, Reese Witherspoon. If you haven't seen it where you been? "The shape of water," have you guys seen that. Yes. Oh, my goodness. Please see it. It won best picture. Deserves it and "Color." No black on this red carpet. There was some but people were breaking out the color. Jessica biel went with a graphic print. Mary J. Blige, happy birthday. She rocked a metallic Vivienne Westwood. Rupaul went classic but with a little paisley. It's very rupaul. It's fabulous and gal godot sparkling in silver Prada, just imagine it. There it is. Gorgeous. The moment of the night, though, the Florida project, the 7-year-old star of that film, her acceptance speech, you guys, you have to hear this for best young performer, listen up. Well, this is such an honor. But I would like all the nominees, you know, are great. You guys are awesome. We should go and get ice cream after this. I mean, congratulations. She is adorable. Her name is Brooklyn prince. So cute. Hey, also in "Pop news" this morning, one of our favorites, Julia louis-dreyfus hit a milestone in her battle with breast cancer and just completed chemotherapy and her sons showed their support dancing and lip-syncing to the perfect song "Beat it" by Michael Jackson. So sweet and proud mom writes on Instagram, my beauty boys made this for me today. My last day of chemotherapy. Pretty sweet, right? Ain't they sweet? The boys wrote beat it, mom. As you guys know, we love you, Julia. She started treatment in the fall. She's posted a number of support videos from her "Veep" co-stars there they are. Production of the show has been delayed but producers say when Julia is ready it will return for its seventh and final season on HBO. That's good. Thinking about you, Julia. Beat it. If you're a fan of Tracy Morgan, I have great news for you. The funnyman's return to the small screen is locked and loaded for April 3rd. Mark your calendar. "Snl" and "30 rock" star's new series is called "The last O.G." He plays an ex-con returning home after 15 years. His former girlfriend is married to a successful white man with two teenage twins that he never knew that he fathered. Oh, that's awkward. The girlfriend is played by none other than Tiffany haddish. She's going to be back. Oh, yes, so get ready. Does everybody remember when she pulled George by the tie? Tiffany haddish. Just wear a bow tie when she shows up mex. That is all I have, happy

